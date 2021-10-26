Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 1.4% YoY in Q2

Private sector lender reported a 1.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY22. Its net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,989 crore compared to Rs 2,947 crore in the year-ago quarter, and was ahead of consensus estimates. Sequentially, the profit is up 65.5 per cent.

On a standalone basis, which reflects the bank’s lending operations, it reported a 7 per cent YoY drop in net profit to Rs 2,032 crore in Q2FY22 due to higher provision as well as operating expenditure. In the year-ago period, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2,184.5 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the bank’s net profit is up 24 per cent. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,006 crore and a standalone net profit of Rs 1,856 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender for Q2FY22 stood at Rs 4,021 crore, up 3.2 per cent YoY from Rs 3,897 crore in Q2FY21 while net interest margin, a measure of profitability, came in at 4.45 per cent, 5 basis points (bps) lower than 4.50 per cent it had reported in Q2FY21. It’s net total income for Q2FY22 was Rs 5,833 crore, up 9.4 per cent YoY from Rs 5,330 crore in Q2FY21.

Provisions and contingencies of the lender increased to Rs 424 crore in the reporting quarter (Q2FY22) as against Rs 333 crore in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 27 per cent. However, sequentially, the bank reported a 39.7 per cent drop in provision and contingencies.

The bank maintained Covid related provisions of Rs 1,279 crore at the end of the September quarter and did not utilise any money from this provision pool in the first six months of the financial year. Total provisions held by the bank, which includes specific, standard, and Covid-19 related provisions, stand at Rs 7,637 crore, or 100 per cent of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at the end of September quarter.

Asset quality has improved sequentially, with the bank reporting GNPAs of 3.19 per cent in Q2FY22 compared to 3.56 per cent in Q1FY22. In the year-ago period, the bank’s proforma GNPAs stood at 2.7 per cent. Net NPAs also declined sequentially by 22 bps to 1.06 per cent but remained higher than 0.74 per cent reported in the year-ago period. Last year, the Supreme Court had restrained banks from classifying loan accounts as NPAs in the backdrop of the pandemic.

The lender has restructured loans worth Rs 495 crore under the Covid restructuring scheme, with Rs 227 crore being under Covid-1 regulatory scheme and Rs 268 crore under Covid-2 regulatory scheme. Further, it has also restructured MSME loans to the tune of Rs 767 crore as of September quarter.

As far as credit growth is concerned, the bank’s advances grew by 8 per cent sequentially and 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.35 trillion. Further, customer assets, which includes advances and credit substitutes, increased by 17.2 per cent YoY and 8.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.56 trillion at the end of September quarter.

CASA (current account, savings account) ratio was 60.6 per cent as at September 30, 2021, as compared to 57.1 per cent a year-ago and 60.4 per cent as at March 31, 2021.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III norms stood at 21.8 per cent, with tier 1 ratio at 20.8 per cent as of September quarter.

