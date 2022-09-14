KPI Green Energy inks PPAs with 6 companies to supply green power

-
KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said it has inked power purchase agreements to supply a total of 15.88 MW wind-solar hybrid power from its projects to six companies.
"KPI Green has signed new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for sale of 15.88 MW (electricity from its) wind-solar hybrid power projects," a BSE filing stated.
The companies will be supplied power from the upcoming Wind-Solar Hybrid power project (comprising 16.10MW wind and 10 MW, solar capacity) at Bhungar site in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, under the Gujarat Hybrid Power Policy 2018, it stated.
