KTM extends service, warranty periods of all bike models till July 31

-
ALSO READ
Toyota extends warranty, free service periods amid Covid-19 pandemic
AlphaVector launches KTM's premium bicycle range starting at Rs 30,000
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Bajaj Auto, Pierer Industrie AG start preliminary talks on stake transfer
Maruti, MG Motor and Toyota extend free service, warranty amid Covid-19
-
Premium motorcycle brand and a part of the Bajaj Auto Group KTM extended the service and warranty periods of all its bike models in the country till July 31 in view of the raging pandemic.
KTM Probiking showrooms nationwide will pass on the benefits of extension of free service and warranty to all its customers, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Given the uncertainty due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states across the country, all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended by two months, Bajaj Auto said.
Warranty and free services which were previously valid till May 31, 2021, will now be applicable until July 31, the company said in the statement.
Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period, said Sumeet Narang, President for Probiking division at Bajaj Auto
Therefore, we have rolled out a two months' warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU