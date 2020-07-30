KTM offers additional warranty, assistance for bookings before Sept 20

Austrian premium motorcycle brand KTM, which is 48 per cent owned by Ltd, on Thursday announced a limited-period offer worth Rs 5,000 for all customers who book any model before September 20.

The offer includes an additional three-year warranty and free one-year roadside assistance plan, among others, the company said in a release.

"As a part of the package, customers will get free three-year additional warranty over and above the existing two-year warranty, free one-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country and a chance to win an iPhone 11 and Fan package every week with each booking of the bike before September 20," the company said.

With a customer base of over 2.7 lakh, India is the largest market for KTM globally.

"KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade and introduction.

"To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one year road side assistance," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Ltd.

During April-June period, KTM reported sales of 33,220 units as compared to 38,267 units in the year-ago period.

KTM range includes 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 125, RC 200, RC 390 and 390 Adventure. Since its entry into India in 2012, the bike maker has grown its presence to over 365 cities and 460 stores.

