L&T announces three new board-level appointments in key business verticals

The new appointments have been made after Shailendra Roy, whole-time director, ceased to be a director of the company on account of his superannuation

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Larsen and Toubro
L&T said the slew of Board level appointments reflects L&T’s resolve to chart an aggressive future in its businesses

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has made three new board level appointments, in relation to its energy, civil infrastructure and utilities business.

In its statement, L&T said, the slew of Board level appointments reflects L&T’s resolve to chart an aggressive future in its businesses.

As part of the new appointments announced, Subramanian Sarma will be take over appointed as whole-time director and senior executive vice president (Energy). Sarma, a non-executive director on the Board, will be inducted in the executive director role.

Sarma will hold board level responsibility for L&T Power starting August 19. Sarma at present is chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering. “Effective August 19, 2020, he will hold Board level responsibility for L&T’s Power business, in addition to his current responsibility in the Hydrocarbon business,” the company said in its statement.

L&T has also elevated S V Desai and T Madhava Das to the Board with immediate effect. Desai and Das are both members of the company’s apex-level Executive Management Committee.

Desai has been designated whole-time director and senior executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure). “Desai will be responsible for the Heavy Civil Infrastructure and Transportation Infrastructure businesses,” L&T said in its statement.

Das has been appointed as whole-time director and senior executive vice president (Utilities) and will be responsible for the Power Transmission and Distribution and Water and Effluent Treatment (WET) businesses, the company said in its statement.

The new appointments have been made after Shailendra Roy, whole-time director, ceased to be a director of the company on account of his superannuation on July 7.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 16:03 IST

