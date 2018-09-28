L&T construction arm secures orders Rs 14 bn from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
L&T's construction arm wins orders worth Rs 33.76 bn across biz segments
L&T Construction gets Rs 13.87-billion contract in Andhra Pradesh
Larsen & Toubro construction arm bags orders worth Rs 12.96 billion
L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 40.33 bn across domestic markets
L&T construction bags order worth Rs 13.94 bn for irrigation project in MP
-
Larsen & Toubro Friday announced that its construction arm has secured orders worth Rs 14.77 billion.
The company has bagged orders worth Rs 11.57 billion from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan for the execution of drinking water supply projects in Pali, Dungarpur and Banswara districts of the state, it said in a statement.
"The scope covers design, engineering and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, water storage reservoirs, supply and laying of transmission and distribution pipelines, design and construction of village transfer chambers, public stand posts and cattle water troughs with associated electro mechanical and instrumentation works," the company said.
ALSO READ: An L&T-Russian partnership
The company has also received order from a two-wheeler manufacturer for the construction of its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 3.20 billion, it added.
"The scope involves civil, structural, architectural and other external development works," it added.
Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU