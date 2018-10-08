JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Russia's VTB Group may bid for the debt-ridden Essar Steel alone
Business Standard

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 18.81 bn from India, Kuwait, Egypt

'The business has secured major orders for constructing 22 132/11kV substations in Kuwait'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro
A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of its arm L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 18.81 billion in the domestic and international markets.

"The business has secured major orders for constructing 22 132/11kV substations in Kuwait," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects in India and Egypt, it added.

The company said it has also received orders for implementation of a high voltage distribution system in the semi-urban and rural areas of Kharagpur and Midnapur in West Bengal.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,227.30 apiece, down 0.16 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements