L&T delivers India's first launch hardware for human space programme

Larsen & Toubro has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to the Indian Space Research Organisation ahead of schedule, in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided by Isro chairman K Sivan.
Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by Covid-19, the middle segment of the world's third-largest solid propellant India's leading engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, rocket booster, 'S-200', has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects.
The segment was produced at L&T's Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility and meets the enhanced quality and timeline requirements for India's maiden manned mission. L&T is playing a vital role in powering Isro's Human Space Flight Programme (HSFP).
The critical booster segment, with a diameter of 3.2 metres, length of 8.5 metres and weighing 5.5 tonnes, was jointly flagged off in a virtual event by Sivan.
Sivan said, "Both the teams (Isro and L&T) have relentlessly worked on realising the flight hardware ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards required for a Human Space Flight Mission."
J D Patil, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence and Smart Technologies), L&T said, "We felt honoured to be trusted by Isro in this extremely critical space programme, where best engineering minds and skilled hands of L&T are meeting the technological challenges with Isro, its five-decade-old partner. We are confident that together with Isro scientists, L&T engineers and technicians will fulfill aspirations of the nation."
The Human Space Mission: GSLV Mk III launcher which is Isro's heavy-lift launcher is identified for Gaganyaan mission given its requisite payload carrying capacity for launching an Orbiter module in a desired elliptical orbit. The 5-200 forms the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.
