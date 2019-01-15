L&T Hydrocarbon arm bags two orders from Saudi Aramco for undisclosed sum

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Hydrocarbon Engineering Tuesday said that it has, in consortium with Subsea 7, has bagged two projects from the world's largest oil company Saudi Aramco.

The company, however, did not share the value of the contracts.

"The award (of projects) consists of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three oil production deck manifolds and subsea pipelines in Zuluf and Berri fields of Saudi Aramco," L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

This is the fifth award for the consortium and provides for significant pipeline projects for the firms, the company said.

"At present, there are four offshore contracts under execution by the consortium for Saudi Aramco under the long-term agreement," it added.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.41 per cent higher Rs 1,339.45 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 12:10 IST

