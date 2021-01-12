L&T Infotech, IBM to establish innovation centre in Bengaluru

Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is expanding its multi-year global alliance with to help businesses transform their operations through hybrid cloud adoption.

LTI will help clients migrate and modernise core business applications leveraging cloud offerings.

As part of this relationship, LTI and plan to establish an innovation centre in Bengaluru this year. The centre will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's cloud, automation, integration, data and artificial intelligence solutions to foster innovation.

IBM will provide training to LTI employees to facilitate co-creation workshops and solution development for their clients.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President for sales and Executive Board member at LTI, said the world's leading organisation's trust LTI as the partner of choice in enabling their digital transformation journeys and modernising their existing technology landscape.

"We are expanding our resolute relationship with IBM to allow customers to seamlessly embark on hybrid cloud environment with best-in-class automation and integration," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

