L&T JV bags order for THDC India's super thermal power project in UP

Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro on Friday said its joint venture firm L&T-MHPS Boilers has bagged a large order for supply and commissioning of steam generator at THDC India's thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh.

L&T-MHPS Boilers is a joint venture company of and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) of Japan. This is L&T's second power plant contract in the current financial year and the conglomerate is hopeful more power tenders will be finalised this year. THDC India is a joint venture between the central government and state government of UP.

The company did not disclose the value of the project, however, added it is in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

“Last year no big power projects were awarded, there was a big lull,” said Shailendra Roy, chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD) and Whole-time Director - Power. Roy is hopeful more orders will be firmed up in the current financial year. He estimated orders for 10,000 MW of thermal capacity should be finalized this financial year in order to meet the country’s future electricity demand.

This is the second power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project that has won in the current financial year. In June, L&T informed exchanges it has won a contract to construct a power plant in Bihar for SJVN, for more than Rs 7,000 crore value.

“Competition has been very aggressive. However, competitors have now realized unnecessary lowering price does not help,” Roy said while commenting on the bidding projects won by L&T's power segment.

At present, L&T’s power order book stands at Rs 19,600 crore, out of which Rs 1200 crore worth of order are from Bangladesh. As of June 2019, L&T’s total order book was at Rs 2.94 Trillion.

The pick up in power tendering activity is also reflective in the segment contribution to L&T's overall order book. In the June 2019 ended quarter, power's contribution to L&T's overall order book was at 4.4 percent, higher from 2.4 per cent in FY19.