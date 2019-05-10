L&T net up 8% at Rs 3,418 cr in Q4; dividend of Rs 18 a share announced

-
ALSO READ
L&T Q4FY19 preview: Commentary on Mindtree acquisition in focus
L&T posts 37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,042 cr in Q3
Larsen & Toubro gains 4% as Q3 results beat Street estimates
Away from riskier EPC, L&T gives IT services another shot with Mindtree
With major deal wins, L&T Infotech expected to beat peers in the near term
-
Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported on Friday its net profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,418 crore in the March quarter (Q4) of FY2018-19 year-on-year, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The company's revenues increased 10 per cent to Rs 44,934 crore in Q4FY19 year-on-year.
Analysts at ICICI Securities expected L&T’s standalone revenue to grow 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30,702.9 crore. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin was expected to improve 20 basis points (bps) to 13 per cent. Net profit or profit after tax (PAT), as per estimates, was expected to grow 24.5 per cent at Rs 2,866.5 crore. READ THE PREVIEW HERE
The results were announced post-market hours on Friday. The stock ended 0.1 per cent down on the BSE at Rs 1,355 levels. L&T has remained subdued during the last one year, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The stock slipped 1 per cent between May 9, 2018 - May 9, 2019, as against over 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU