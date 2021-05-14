L&T's Q4 net profit rises 3% to Rs 3,293 cr; announces dividend of Rs 18

-
India’s largest engineering and construction (E&C) player Larsen and Toubro (L&T) posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,293 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY21). This is an increase of 3 per cent from Rs 3,197 crore profit logged in the year-ago period (Q4FY20).
Sequentially, the profit rose 33 per cent from Rs 2,467 crore in the December quarter. The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
L&T's revenue from operations, meanwhile, came in at Rs 48,088 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 8.6 per cent from the revenue of Rs 44,245 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.
The order inflow for the quarter January-March 2021 at Z 50,651 crore, lower by 12 per cent over corresponding period of the previous year with deferment of awards. International orders at Rs 18,439 crore during the quarter is at 36 per cent of the total order inflow.
The consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 327,354 crore as at March 31, 2021, registering a growth of 8 per cent over March 31, 2020.
On Friday, L&T's scrip closed at Rs 1,414.50 apiece, up 2.11 per cent on NSE.
