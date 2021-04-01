L&T Technology Services announces Amit Chadha as CEO & MD

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO & managing director of the company with effect from April 1, in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges in October last year. Prior to his elevation, he was serving the company as deputy CEO and as a full-time board member.

Chadha, who joined LTTS in 2009, has been a key member of LTTS’ executive management team and was closely involved in the company’s listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as president, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 leverage LTTS’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

“The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites,” said Chadha.

Chadha’s overall career spans over two decades in core engineering and information technology outsourcing. He has managed P&L for multiple business units, spearheaded organization-wide strategic initiatives and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.

He is an electrical and electronics engineer by education. He has completed the Global Business Leadership Executive Program from Harvard Business Publishing and the Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Chadha is currently based in Washington, DC, United States.