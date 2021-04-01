L&T Technology Services announces Amit Chadha as CEO & MD

-
ALSO READ
Wipro names former Walmart and PayPal exec Subha Tatavarti as CTO
Infosys took journey to become 'Live Enterprise' 3 yrs ago: Nandan Nilekani
Snapdeal launches fast track payment option, aims to help small businesses
Indian e-commerce to grow 84% in 4 years, helped by Covid-19 impact: Study
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
-
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO & managing director of the company with effect from April 1, in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges in October last year. Prior to his elevation, he was serving the company as deputy CEO and as a full-time board member.
Chadha, who joined LTTS in 2009, has been a key member of LTTS’ executive management team and was closely involved in the company’s listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as president, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.
“The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites,” said Chadha.
Chadha’s overall career spans over two decades in core engineering and information technology outsourcing. He has managed P&L for multiple business units, spearheaded organization-wide strategic initiatives and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.
He is an electrical and electronics engineer by education. He has completed the Global Business Leadership Executive Program from Harvard Business Publishing and the Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Chadha is currently based in Washington, DC, United States.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU