Larger cement companies better placed despite higher valuations

The second quarter or the July to September period is usually a weak one for the construction sector and by extension, for the cement industry. The monsoon slows down construction activity and prices also tend to soften.

However this fiscal could be different due to a low base effect and also the fact that economic activity seems to be picking up. The housing industry is doing better and public expenditure as outlined in the Budget has a focus on infrastructure, which means more construction projects. Hence Q2 is expected to deliver good results, with both volume expansion and better ...