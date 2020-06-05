Larsen & Toubro Q4 consolidated Q4 net profit down 4% at Rs 3,430 cr

Engineering and construction major (L&T) on Friday posted a 4.36 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430.10 crore for the quarter to March 2020.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,586.48 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during January-March increased to Rs 44,905.76 crore, against Rs 43,914.37 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Total expenses increased to Rs 40,656.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 38,966.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the full fiscal year (2019-20), its consolidated net profit recorded an increase of 6.14 per cent to Rs 10,239.71 crore as against Rs 9,647.25 crore in the previous year.

"The consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 303,857 crore as on March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 4 per cent over March 2019. International orders constitute 25 per cent of the total order book," it said in a statement.