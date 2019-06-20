Legacy issues may keep Tata group away from investing in Air India

The Tata group is not keen to bid for Air India due to legacy issues with the airline, which may create legal hurdles in the acquisition later, said sources close to the development. Instead, the group will grow and invest in its two joint venture airlines, Vistara and AirAsia India, with its fleet size going up to 200 aircraft in the next few years.

The government wants to fast-track the divestment of the national carrier and may relax bidding norms after failing to attract any suitor last year. A revised expression of interest document is expected in July. Last year, the Tata ...