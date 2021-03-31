Lenders clear one-time restructuring proposal of SP Group company

-
ALSO READ
Shapoorji Pallonji Group stakes claim in all Tata companies, seeks division
Banks in talks with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to resolve RHFL impasse
Shapoorji Pallonji Group cites ex-facie breach in Cyrus Mistry ouster
Shapoorji Pallonji Group yet to send formal request for separation: Tatas
SP group seeks 2-year debt moratorium, interest converted to loan
-
SPCPL had applied for an OTR facility (under the guidelines issued last year by the Reserve Bank of India). It had not made any payments due to its lenders, including investors of its commercial paper, after making the OTR application. The OTR had been invoked on October 26 and the Inter Creditor Agreement (ICA) had been signed by all eligible lenders by November 24 last year.
As part of the OTR plan, the group has agreed to sell key assets, including its stakes in Eureka Forbes, Sterling and Wilson and land parcels, to raise Rs 10,000 crore and repay its loans after the moratorium.
The SP group has sought a two-year debt repayment moratorium from its lenders as the real estate sector and its mainstay construction business are undergoing a slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group had asked lenders to extend its principal repayment timeline by two years, in line with the recommendations of the K V Kamath committee, appointed by the RBI to help companies affected by the pandemic and regard outstanding interest as capitalised or converted to FITL-I (funded interest term loan). It had also asked for interest on all facilities till September 30, 2021, to be converted into a loan.
SPCPL’s debt repayment obligations in the 2020-21 financial year are Rs 5,320 crore at a standalone level and Rs 10,000 crore at a consolidated level. Total group borrowings amount to more than Rs 25,000 crore, while the flagship has Rs 23,500 crore of debt on its books.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU