Lenders clear one-time restructuring proposal of SP Group company

Just a day before the end of the financial year, Indian lenders have cleared the one-time restructuring (OTR) proposal of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL), the flagship firm of the SP group.

SPCPL had applied for an OTR facility (under the guidelines issued last year by the Reserve Bank of India). It had not made any payments due to its lenders, including investors of its commercial paper, after making the OTR application. The OTR had been invoked on October 26 and the Inter Creditor Agreement (ICA) had been signed by all eligible lenders by November 24 last year.

As part of the OTR plan, the group has agreed to sell key assets, including its stakes in Eureka Forbes, Sterling and Wilson and land parcels, to raise Rs 10,000 crore and repay its loans after the moratorium.

The SP group has sought a two-year debt repayment moratorium from its lenders as the real estate sector and its mainstay construction business are undergoing a slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group had asked lenders to extend its principal repayment timeline by two years, in line with the recommendations of the K V Kamath committee, appointed by the RBI to help affected by the pandemic and regard outstanding interest as capitalised or converted to FITL-I (funded interest term loan). It had also asked for interest on all facilities till September 30, 2021, to be converted into a loan.

SPCPL’s debt repayment obligations in the 2020-21 financial year are Rs 5,320 crore at a standalone level and Rs 10,000 crore at a consolidated level. Total group borrowings amount to more than Rs 25,000 crore, while the flagship has Rs 23,500 crore of debt on its books.