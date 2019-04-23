Lenders jittery over EY's negative report on cash-strapped Jet Airways

A negative report by audit firm EY on Jet Airways’ financials made Indian lenders jittery about pumping more money into the airline just before its collapse, last week. The report is not a full-fledged forensic audit on the airline and has pointed out some discrepancies in the airline’s books, said a source close to the development.

The report has not been made public yet, but has been submitted to the creditors. Arvind Gupta, who complained to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about Jet, said EY had looked into Jet’s books from FY14 to FY18 after lenders ...