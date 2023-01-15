JUST IN
Ratan Tata-backed Repos expects to grow three-fold this fiscal to Rs 185 cr
BMW increasing focus on India, sees growth potential amid low penetration
Greaves Cotton to expand electric 2-wheeler portfolio to build market share
Esports players seek clear definition of online games during consultations
Logistics market abuzz with entry of global players, PE fund managers
Lenders plan to put Reliance Communications HQ in Navi Mumbai on sale
Coal India should aim to provide electricity at just price: Chairman
Domestic auto industry scaling up efforts to make electric parts locally
Regional aviation looks to soar higher, carriers chart growth plans
Jio rolls out 5G service in Chhattisgarh; available in 3 cities initially
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Coal India should aim to provide electricity at just price: Chairman
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lenders plan to put Reliance Communications HQ in Navi Mumbai on sale

Indian lenders had sent the company, earlier owned by Anil Ambani, for debt resolution in May 2018

Topics
Reliance Communications | Reliance Group | bankruptcy rules

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance

The Committee of Creditors of the bankrupt Reliance Communications is planning to put the company’s headquarters in Navi Mumbai on sale after its debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code failed to make any progress due to the ongoing litigation.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Communications

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 14:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.