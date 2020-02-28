JUST IN
Among blue-collar jobs, logistics has the highest function of demand
Business Standard

Lenders to seek fresh bids for debt-laden Lavasa in debt resolution reset

Lavasa and its subsidiaries defaulted on their debt obligations totalling about Rs 7,700 crore

Dev Chatterjee & Raghu Mohan  |  Mumbai 

The lenders to Lavasa Corporation — the company developing a hill city near Pune — will invite fresh bids for the debt-laden firm and its 49 subsidiaries, after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decided to have a single consolidated resolution plan for all of them.

Lavasa and its subsidiaries defaulted on their debt obligations totalling about Rs 7,700 crore, which led the lenders to send the company to the NCLT for debt resolution in August 2018. “All the previous bidders for Lavasa may not have the financial strength to take over Lavasa and its ...

First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 22:30 IST

