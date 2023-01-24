JUST IN
Lenders to tap top firms in bid to sell RCom headquarters for Rs 8,000 cr

Will hold auction to sell 56-acres of prime real estate in Navi Mumbai, expect higher valuation due to construction of new airport in the vicinity

Reliance Communications | Navi Mumbai | Real Estate

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Ericsson was opposed to RCom's move of undergoing insolvency proceedings as it would then have to let go of the money it had received
Reliance Communications was sent for debt resolution in 2019 after it defaulted on its debt worth Rs 45,000 crore

The Indian lenders are planning to approach top Indian corporates and real estate developers including Reliance Industries to sell the headquarters of bankrupt Reliance Communications situated in Navi Mumbai.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:55 IST

