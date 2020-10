Lenders trash low loan recovery, ask Oaktree, Piramal to up offers for DHFL

The lenders of DHFL on Monday asked the bidders to sweeten their offers for the bankrupt housing finance company after all four – Oaktree, Piramal, Adani and SC Lowy made their presentations before the lenders today.

Some of the banks were of the opinion that lenders should themselves acquire the books of the DHFL as the offers are not attractive and all bids should be rejected. The Indian lenders, who have a massive exposure of Rs 88,000 crore in DHFL, are not happy with the offers with most of the bidders adding Rs 12,000 crore – currently in DHFL’s cash chest - ...