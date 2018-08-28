LIC board gives in principle approval to acquire 14.9% stake In IDBI Bank

on Tuesday said Corporation (LIC) will buy 14.9 per cent equity stake in the bank, a move that would eventually lead to the acquisition of the majority stake in the

In August, the had approved LIC's proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in debt-ridden

holds 7.98 per cent stake in the debt-ridden public sector bank, at present.

"The has received a letter dated August 28, 2018 from giving their in principle approval for subscription of the equity shares on preferential basis subject to their total exposure not exceeding 14.90 per cent of post issue capital of at any point of time," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board of bank at its meeting to be held on August 31 will consider the proposal for seeking shareholders' approval through postal ballot for preferential issue of capital to LIC, aggregating up to 14.90 per cent of the bank's post issue paid up capital, it added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the stake sale would take care of the immediate need of IDBI Bank and help it meet capital adequacy norms at the end second quarter.

IDBI Bank shares had dropped sharply by more than 5 per cent to a day's low of Rs 57.85 after the announcement.

The stock, however, recovered from lows in the last hour of trade to settle down by 0.82 per cent at Rs 60.80 on BSE.

As many as 3.04 million shares of the bank were traded on the bourse.

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 2,409.89 in the quarter ending June 2018. It had a Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) of about Rs 578.07 billion.