LIC booked Rs 42,000 cr profit from equity markets in FY22, up 16% YoY

Insurance behemoth, (LIC), which is also the largest asset manager in the country, with assets of Rs 42 trillion, has realised gains of Rs 42,000 crore from its investment in the in FY22, up 16.6 per cent from Rs 36,000 crore realized in FY21.

invests approximately 25 per cent of its assets under management (AUM) in the equity markets, Raj Kumar, Managing Director, said in a press conference, a day after it came out with its first quarterly results post listing.

“Out of the total of Rs 42 trillion, 25 per cent is in the equity market. We do book profits but we cannot book profits in a single year whatever is the MTM gains in the . We have to book profits over a period of time as we have to give benefits to the policyholders as bonus in participating policies so the unwinding happens in 10 – 15 years. Although the market gains will be close to Rs 5 trillion but I will not be booking profits in one single year”, Kumar said.

LIC’s yield on investments dropped to 8.55 per cent in FY22 as against 8.69 per cent in FY21. “While investing the money of policyholders, the main concern of any life insurer is the protection of the invested money, rather than the return. An 8.55 per cent return in a depressed market is very good. We do invest in corporate bonds, which gives us a little higher yields. At the same time, we are also very aggressively investing in the equity markets”, Kumar said.

The insurance behemoth is now looking at increasing the share of non-par products, such as annuities, guaranteed products, unit linked plans, and term plans in its product mix, which will, in turn, drive the value of new business (VNB) margins of the insurer, a metric which will be keenly watched by observers now that it is a listed entity. Currently, LIC’s product mix is dominated by par products and non-par comprises only 7 per cent by sales and 29 per cent by premiums of the insurer.

“The margins are driven by the product mix. Presently, our product mix is dominated by par products. Going forward, it is not that we will lose focus on the participating business, but our driver of growth will be non-participating business”, Kumar said.

“Currently, we have 18 non-par products. So the product mix will change towards non-par in the future at a greater pace and hence the value of new business will be created. One of the biggest drivers for growth for us will be the banca channel. In the next five years, we shall be having the same VNB margin or a little better than what the industry average is”, Kumar added.

declared its fourth quarter earnings for FY22 earlier this week. In Q4FY22, LIC’s net profit was to the tune of Rs 2,371.55 crore. But, for the full year (FY22), LIC’s net profit jumped 39 per cent to Rs 4,043 crore as against Rs 2,900.56 crore in FY21.

LIC management clarified in the press conference that profit should be looked at from the full year perspective, which has grown by 39 per cent year on year to Rs 4,043 crore. The previous years’ Q4 profit pertains to the full financial year (FY21) but since the profit was declared in the last quarter hence it is appearing in the Q4 filing. So, Q4FY22 profit figures and Q4FY21 profit figures are not comparablem they said. Infact, for June quarter also, there will be no comparable figure of the previous year because we had declared quarterly results for the first time as on September 30, 2021.

LIC is working on determining the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) for March 31, 2022, and will be ready to give that figure in the June quarter earnings. They also plan to declare embedded value half yearly and we will also follow the same system.

The board of the insurer recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the annual general meeting. This translates into a dividend of Rs 940 crore. Commenting on the dividend, Kumar said, “Out of Rs 4,043 crore net profit, whatever dividend we pay, the balance remains in the shareholder account. When we are growing, we need capital to grow the business. And as the business grows, we will book more profit, which can then be shared with the shareholders”.

LIC’s share price dipped 3.05 per cent to close at Rs 811.50 on the BSE.