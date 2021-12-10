JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Starbucks workers vote to join union at one store in New York's Buffalo
Business Standard

LIC gets central bank approval to hike stake in IndusInd Bank to 9.99%

LIC is one of the biggest institutional investors in India's stock market and has a stake in a number of private and public sector banks.

Topics
IndusInd Bank | LIC  | RBI

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to raise its stake in IndusInd Bank by up to 9.99 per cent. The insurer holds 4.95 per cent in the private lender.

The bank, in a BSE filing, said it the central bank told it about the approval on Thursday. The approval is subject to compliance with various regulations and rules including Master Direction on 'Ownership in Private Sector Banks and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The approval is valid for one year--that is up to December 8, 2022.

As per RBI norms, approval is required to increase stake in private banks beyond 5 per cent. IndusInd Bank stock was trading 0.81 higher at Rs 954 per share on the BSE.

In November, the RBI allowed LIC to raise its stake in Kotak Mahinda Bank by up to 9.99 per cent.

LIC is one of the biggest institutional investors in India’s stock market and has a stake in a number of private and public sector banks. It has stakes in as many 24 scheduled commercial banks, data from Capitaline shows.

It holds 49.24 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. Among other major banks, LIC holds 8.8 per cent in Canara Bank, 8.3 per cent in Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India, 8.2 per cent in Axis Bank, and 7.6 per cent in ICICI Bank.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.