LIC Housing: Equity infusion would be preferred over debt capital

At 12 per cent tier-1 capital, the recent decision to raise Rs 50,500 crore of debt funds unlikely to address asset quality issues

Hamsini Karthik 

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday revealed that it would raise upto Rs 50,500 crore of bonds which would be classified as tier-2 capital instruments.

Unlike equity, bonds carry a fixed repayment obligation, and hence it is imperative that the money is deployed towards expanding loan assets so that the money bear returns. Considering LIC Housing’s loan growth of 6 per cent year-on-year in June quarter (Q1) which significantly lagged the market leader – HDFC’s 11 per cent year-on-year growth, loan book expansion could remain choppy till there is an overall revival for the ...

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 18:07 IST

