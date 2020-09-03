LIC Housing: Equity infusion would be preferred over debt capital

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday revealed that it would raise upto Rs 50,500 crore of bonds which would be classified as tier-2 capital instruments.

Unlike equity, bonds carry a fixed repayment obligation, and hence it is imperative that the money is deployed towards expanding loan assets so that the money bear returns. Considering LIC Housing’s loan growth of 6 per cent year-on-year in June quarter (Q1) which significantly lagged the market leader – HDFC’s 11 per cent year-on-year growth, loan book expansion could remain choppy till there is an overall revival for the ...