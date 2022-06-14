LIC increases stake in Capri Global Capital, Hero MotoCorp and HUL

(LIC), one of the largest domestic institutional investors in the country, has increased its stake in Capital Ltd from 5.04 per cent to 7.06 per cent and Ltd from 9.163 per cent to 11.256 per cent, it informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

It has also increased its stake in fast moving consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Limited from 4.995 per cent to 5.008 per cent at an average cost of Rs 2,206.93.

The acquisition of the incremental stake in Capital Ltd happened at an average cost of Rs 624.61 and that for Ltd happened at Rs 3,050.14.

Shares of LIC ended in the green on Tuesday, ending a 10-day losing streak. Shares of the life insurance behemoth closed at Rs 674.20, 0.9 per cent higher than previous days close.