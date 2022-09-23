JUST IN
Business Standard

LIC plans to increase agent strength by 40%, ramp up HR systems

India's largest insurer is also looking to revamp its human resources systems in its drive to make the oldest insurance company more technologically advanced, said people aware of the development

Topics
LIC  | Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC | Insurance Sector

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC
LIC had 1.35 million individual agents as on March 31, 2021, which came down to 1.33 million as on December 31, 2021

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is targeting to increase its agent strength by 40 per cent as it looks to generate more business by leveraging its strong agency channel.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 23:51 IST

