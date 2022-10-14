SAT interim relief for Brickwork but bar on onboarding new clients remains

The (SAT) on Friday granted interim relief to Brickwork Ratings in a matter pertaining to the cancellation of its licence by market regulator (Sebi).

The tribunal kept the cancellation on hold temporarily but maintained the bar on onboarding any new client.

Brickwork pleaded a stay on Sebi’s order, calling it a ‘death penalty’ for the agency, which has over 300 employees and had provided over 2,000 ratings.

gave the agency two weeks’ time to file its reply and two weeks for filing the rejoinder. The matter is likely to be taken up again after a month.

A Sebi counsel argued that a delay in disseminating information by a agency impacts decisions by investors in instruments like mutual funds.

“In the matter of default in debt by Sintex Plastic, the rating agency did not take any proactive action and waited for the company to publish the results admitting the default,” said the counsel.

The bench enquired on why action was not taken on the agency after the third inspection, to which Sebi counsel cited the regulatory process which involved providing a hearing and taking on board the recommendations of “designated authority”.

After Sebi’s order, the (RBI) also advised regulated entities, and market participants not to obtain fresh ratings or credit evaluations from Brickwork Ratings.

In an order dated October 6, Sebi cancelled the licence of Brickwork and directed the agency to wind down its operations within six months for allegedly violating various rules.

In its order, Sebi highlighted several violations by Brickwork like failure to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings.