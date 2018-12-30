Licious sees an opportunity to build a $1-bn enterprise in meat market

There is a common notion that most Indians are vegetarian. But look deeper into data, and it turns out that the country’s 70 per cent population is non-vegetarian.

However, more than 90 per cent of the $40-billion meat industry is unorganised, thus meat is mostly sold without a quality check and in the hazardous black polythene bags. With everything from milk, flour, spices and even water now being labelled, Licious was conceived in 2015 to brand meat, one of the most susceptible categories concerning food safety risk. For founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, who quit ...