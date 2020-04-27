Life Insurance Corporation posts 25% growth in new business premium in FY20

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said it has reported a 25 per cent growth in new business premium in FY20, which is higher than the growth reported by the private insurers and its performance has propelled the industry’s growth in new business premium for FY20 to 20 per cent.

It further said, the number of policies sold by them in FY20 is the most for the last six years. Moreover, as of March 2020, it has settled 20.3 million maturity and money back claims and annuities. It has also settled 750,000

Furthermore, annuity payments due in March 2020 and April 2020 have also been settled on due dates.





ALSO READ: Cigarette sales may see steepest dip in 20 years on lockdown, tax rise

In FY20, premiums from LIC’s pension and group schemes clocked Rs 1 trillion mark. “LIC collected Rs 1.26 trillion in group scheme’s new business premium income as against Rs 91,179 crore in the previous year with a growth rate of 39 per cent and a market share of 80.54 per cent as compared to 78 per cent last year”.

LIC has a market share of 76 per cent in the number of policies sold as of March 2020 and in terms of new business premium the corporation reported a market share of 68.74 per cent.

“The Corporation has achieved a healthy business mix. It collected single premium of Rs 21,967 crore and non-sdeatingle premium of Rs 29,260 crore, the ratio being 42.88 for single premium and 57.12 for non-single premium”, LIC said in a statement.