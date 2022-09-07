Lindstrom increases capacity of Tamil Nadu unit, set to employ 100 people

-
ALSO READ
Should you hold textile stocks amid rising cotton prices
Cyclical downturns lead Surat textile industry to stitch export dreams
Textile min receives applications for PLI in man-made fibres, techtex
Stalin writes to PM Modi seeking relief for beleaguered textile industry
Spreading textile hubs
-
Textile service company Lindstrom India, subsidiary of Lindstrom Oy, Finland, has ramped up its operations in the workwear service unit here as it aims to serve the growing demand in the southern parts of the country, a company official said on Wednesday.
With the expansion in operations, the Chennai unit is expected to employ about 100 people, Lindstrom Group, President and CEO Juha Laurio said.
The expanded workwear service unit at Singaperumalkoil, about 45 kilometres from here, will serve the growing demand in various segments including electronics, food industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and automobile industries in south India.
"Chennai has been a strategic choice for us. In accordance with our strategy, we want to be located close to our customers and serve them in the markets where they operate. The state-of-the-art business unit in Chennai not only increases capacity by 100 per cent but it is designed to support Lindstrom's sustainability goals to be carbon neutral by 2035...," Laurio said.
"The unit in Chennai is expected to employ about 100 employees," he said.
According to company Managing Director Jayant Roy, with the expansion of the unit, the company would have 11 workwear and one clean room business units with a capacity to process more than three million garments per month.
"With this increase in capacity, we are now able to meet the growing needs for our services in the southern parts of India," he said.
Lindstrom India has service centres in 11 cities across the country.
Lindstrom Group senior vice-president for Asia, Anupam Chakrabarty said, "...we have been operating in this country for more than 15 years now and have expanded our operations to cover almost the entire geography of India."
"With our high growth rate in India, we as a group are happy to continue to invest in expanding our operations in the future as well," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 11:29 IST