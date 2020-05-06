JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Farm start-up Kamatan raises Rs 17.5 cr fresh equity during lockdown

Real estate firms bank on tech tools to generate sales amid lockdown
Business Standard

Liquor volumes may take 20% hit in FY21 due to closed shops, tax hikes

It could be the sharpest fall in four years

Topics
Liquor sale | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market could decline by as much as 20 per in FY21 because of issues around distribution as well as tax hikes by states, executives at top liquor firms have told Business Standard. This will be the sharpest fall in four years, they say, as various states increase tax on alcohol.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu increased taxes on alcohol by 10-15 per cent, joining Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, who had announced tax hikes of 16-75 per cent on liquor on Tuesday. The IMFL market ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU