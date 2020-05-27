Lockdown 4.0: Stand-off between retailers and malls over rentals worsens

A new flashpoint has erupted in the ongoing tussle between retailers and mall owners over rentals, this time over modifying rent pacts as the lockdown eases in many states.

At the heart of the matter are revenue-share rental agreements that retailers are mooting over fixed-rent contracts that they say are unsustainable, given the revenue loss they’ve suffered during the lockdown. The concept of revenue-share as far as rent goes, said experts, is fairly new to the Indian retail landscape which has traditionally depended on landlords taking outright rent from retail clients in ...