Logistics firm OBCL bags Rs 150-crore transportation contract from Vedanta

-
ALSO READ
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea ahead of joint military exercise
Iran carries out second launch of homemade satellite carrier: Official
INS Vikrant collective efforts of past govts; Cong accuses PM of hypocrisy
US aircraft carrier, S Korea warships start new naval drills amid tensions
Vedanta sees QoQ fall in profit and revenue; stock ends in the green
-
Logistics firm Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited (OBCL) has entered into an agreement with mining major Vedanta Limited for the transportation of finished aluminium items.
The deal is of around Rs 150 crore and the period of the transportation pact is one year, OBCL said in a statement on Thursday.
"OBCL enters into a Rs 146 crore contract with Vedanta Limited led by Anil Agarwal," the Raipur-based company said.
As part of the agreement, OBCL said, it will transport finished aluminium items to western business clusters.
Vedanta has aluminium processing units in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU