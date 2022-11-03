Logistics firm OBCL bags Rs 150-crore transportation contract from Vedanta

firm Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited (OBCL) has entered into an agreement with mining major Limited for the transportation of finished aluminium items.

The deal is of around Rs 150 crore and the period of the transportation pact is one year, OBCL said in a statement on Thursday.

"OBCL enters into a Rs 146 crore contract with Limited led by Anil Agarwal," the Raipur-based company said.

As part of the agreement, OBCL said, it will transport finished aluminium items to western business clusters.

has aluminium processing units in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

