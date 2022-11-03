JUST IN
Business Standard

Logistics firm OBCL bags Rs 150-crore transportation contract from Vedanta

As part of the agreement, OBCL said, it will transport finished aluminium items to western business clusters

Topics
Vedanta  | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta
Vedanta has aluminium processing units in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha

Logistics firm Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited (OBCL) has entered into an agreement with mining major Vedanta Limited for the transportation of finished aluminium items.

The deal is of around Rs 150 crore and the period of the transportation pact is one year, OBCL said in a statement on Thursday.

"OBCL enters into a Rs 146 crore contract with Vedanta Limited led by Anil Agarwal," the Raipur-based company said.

As part of the agreement, OBCL said, it will transport finished aluminium items to western business clusters.

Vedanta has aluminium processing units in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:41 IST

