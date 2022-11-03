Twitter can allow users to see global content with ease: Musk to Ali Zafar

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk
Musk has said that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes a verified blue tick badge for users

Elon Musk on Thursday told Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar that Twitter can allow users to see content from various countries with ease.

Zafar, who has 3.2 million followers, posted that Twitter should change the algorithms so that "a person sitting in the US should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa".

"Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can't," Zafar tweeted.

Musk replied to him: "True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan -- roughly half of all adults online -- but it's almost never seen outside of Japan".

The Tesla CEO is in a hurry to change Twitter, announcing product changes every day via his Twitter account that now has 113.5 million followers.

Musk has said that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes a verified blue tick badge for users.

"Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote in a tweet, adding that the price will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity".

Musk said that there will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:42 IST

