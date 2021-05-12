Long road to recovery: Covid-19 lockdown hits vehicle sales, shows data

Automobile manufacturers dispatched about 1.27 million vehicles, including passenger vehicles, and three-wheelers, to dealers in April, lower by 34 per cent compared to about 2.279 million vehicles dispatched in April 2019 due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Auto sales are a key barometer of the economic condition of the country.No year-on-year comparison data is available due to the national lockdown in April 2020, which led to zero sales during the month.

Sales of during April stood at 995,097, 39 per cent lower than in April 2019. Only passenger reflected a healthy volume growth registering a growth of 5.7 per cent over April 2019.