JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Skoda, Volkswagen line up 1 million euros aid to fight Covid-19 in India
Business Standard

Long road to recovery: Covid-19 lockdown hits vehicle sales, shows data

Sales of two-wheelers during April stood at 995,097, 39 per cent lower than in April 2019

Topics
automobile manufacturer | Coronavirus | vehicle sales

Arindam Majumder 

automobile, auto sales, auto component, car, equipment, manufacturing, component, production, jobs, workers
Only passenger vehicle sales reflected a healthy volume growth registering a growth of 5.7 per cent over April 2019.

Automobile manufacturers dispatched about 1.27 million vehicles, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, to dealers in April, lower by 34 per cent compared to about 2.279 million vehicles dispatched in April 2019 due to the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Auto sales are a key barometer of the economic condition of the country.No year-on-year comparison data is available due to the national lockdown in April 2020, which led to zero sales during the month.

Sales of two-wheelers during April stood at 995,097, 39 per cent lower than in April 2019. Only passenger vehicle sales reflected a healthy volume growth registering a growth of 5.7 per cent over April 2019.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 12 2021. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.