Looking overseas: WhiteHat Jr making an aggressive bid to go global

WhiteHat Jr, which was recently acquired by online learning app Byju’s for $300 million, is making an aggressive bid to go global. Next month, the edtech start-up, that teaches coding to kids online, is launching operations in five new markets — the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

In the second phase, the company in November will launch its courses in Japan, Brazil, and Indonesia in the local dialect. WhiteHat Jr is also readying to launch a new business in November, and it expects that to be as big — if not bigger — as its success in ...