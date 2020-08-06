JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vodafone Idea Q1 losses rise to Rs 25,460 cr on provisioning for AGR dues
Business Standard

Lupin alliance partner Concord gets USFDA nod for generic medicine

Concord has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug to prevent organ transplant rejection

Topics
Lupin | USFDA | generic medicines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

lupin
As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP, 500 mg had annual sales of around $96 million in the US.

Drugmaker Lupin on Thursday said its partner Concord Biotech has received approval from the US health regulator to market Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to prevent organ transplant rejection.

Concord has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, which is a generic version of Roche Palo Alto's CellCept tablets, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP, 500 mg had annual sales of around $96 million in the US.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU