Luxury car mkt projected to reach 2018 level by 2022: Lexus India president

Lexus India, the luxury vehicle division owned by Japanese auto major Toyota, which came to India in 2017, has been the last mass luxury brand to enter the country after Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Jaguar.

Country head P B Venugopal tells Pavan Lall that hybrid roll-out is going to dominate the firm’s product strategy. Edited excerpts: You’ve come late to the party and you’re competing with strong players in a small but crowded space? What's the plan? We are about responsible luxury, and our customers are proud they drive carbon-neutral cars that do not sacrifice ...