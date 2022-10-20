JUST IN
Canara, UBI, Central Bank see 2-digit rise in net due to higher NII growth
Business Standard

Luxury goods take festive splash as brands present a bouquet of choices

Indian brands, too, have capitalised on the sentiment ahead of the festive season

Topics
luxury goods | Online shopping | Indian brands

Akshara Srivastava  |  New Delhi 

Online shopping
Hotels, too, are stepping up luxe offerings

The shopping season is well and truly upon us. And luxury shopping — a segment that has been an unapologetic draw even in the face of Covid-19 — is seeing a surge in India as brands present a bouquet of choices with Dhanteras and Diwali round the corner.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 21:06 IST

