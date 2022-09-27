JUST IN
Adani Group to invest $100 bn in a decade, focus on energy transition
Delivery execs' well-being a priority, have Rs 1 L medical cover: Zomato
BigBasket to raise $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion: Report
Double-digit salary hikes return as Aon survey pegs 10.4% for 2023
SmallCap World Fund buys nearly 550k Mastek shares worth over Rs 96 cr
Relief for pilot training schools as Indian Oil begins Avgas production
HCL Technologies now HCLTech as firm set for 'Supercharging Progress'
Powering 5G services: Telcos may spend up to $2.5 billion on optical fibres
Dish TV shareholders reject 4 resolutions at AGM, board strength down to 2
Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Group to invest $100 bn in a decade, focus on energy transition
Business Standard

M K Shah offers to buy McLeod Russel's tea estates without hostile bid

Offer for company under debt resolution doesn't seek to exclude its promoters, the Khaitan family: Source

Topics
McLeod Russel | tea estates

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

tea producer McLeod Russel

M K Shah Exports has offered to buy the tea estates of McLeod Russel India as part of a proposal to the company’s lenders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on McLeod Russel

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.