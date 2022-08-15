M&M inaugurates its state-of-the-art EV design studio in the UK

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, on Monday formally inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), "which will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products".

M.A.D.E is located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury, Oxfordshire. "Home to Oxford University, this region is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions. Importantly, Oxfordshire also offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, advanced robotics, etc. that promise to shape the future of mobility," said M&M in a statement.

The primary objective of M.A.D.E, which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

M.A.D.E was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena.

"M.A.D.E is equipped with state-of-the-art design tools, enabling it to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. It also incorporates a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas," said the carmaker.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said: “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future. How we play our cards today will determine the way the world is shaped tomorrow.”

International Trade Minister, UK, Ranil Jayawardena, said: “Securing investment in Britain creates jobs, boosts wages, and grows our economy. It is how we help people live better lives now and in the future, so it is fantastic to see Mahindra’s investment and expansion in Oxfordshire. We are seeking to double Anglo-Indian trade over the next decade and a free trade deal will be a significant step towards achieving that, tackling trade barriers and helping businesses in both countries to seize new opportunities”.

Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose said: “Our primary mission at M.A.D.E is to give expression to our Born Electric vision. All of the technology, all of the automotive design talent, all of the state-of-the-art tools assembled here will be geared towards that objective – that is to disrupt the status quo and serve as the wellspring for Mahindra EV design and Innovation.”