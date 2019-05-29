M&M reports 16% decline in Q4FY19 consolidated net profit at Rs 969 crore

-
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 16% decline in its net proft for the fouurth quarter ended March 31, 2019 at Rs 969 crore.
Revenue for the period under review stood at Rs 13,808 crore - up 4.7% on a year on year basis.
EBITDA came in 16% higher at Rs 1,867.9 crore.
Margins declined to 13.5% from 15.1% reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company has recommended a dividend of Rs.8.5 (170%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the
face value of Rs 5 each.
