Madhulika Bhaskar of GIC Re named acting chairman of New India Assurance

-
ALSO READ
GIC Re set to participate in reinsuring Kudankulam power plant units
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
IRB Infrastructure eyes Rs 5,347 crore from GIC, Spain's Ferrovial
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
Irdai reduces obligatory cession of premiums to GIC Re to 4% from FY23
-
The central government on Tuesday transferred Madhulika Bhaskar, general manager, General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) to state-owned New India Assurance. She will be the acting chairman and managing director (CMD) of New India Assurance, the largest general insurer in the country.
The position of CMD of New India has been lying vacant since former chairman Atul Sahai retired on February 28.
Bhaskar is currently working as general manager, financial advisor and chief of internal audit, with GIC Re. She joined the GIC Re as a direct recruit officer in March 1988. For 25 years of her over 33 years of continuing service with the corporation, she has worked in reinsurance operations, aviation and technical department.
In a notification on Tuesday, the central government said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, the central government hereby transfers Ms Madhulika Bhaskar, general manager, General Insurance Corporation to New India Assurance Company Limited with effect from her joining and until further orders. The posting is reckoned against the vacant post of chairman and managing director, New India Assurance Company Limited for the purpose of drawing her salary on the same terms and conditions of services as currently applicable to her”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU