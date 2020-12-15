Mahindra's Ssangyong misses loan repayment of Rs 480 cr to JP Morgan

Motor Co (SYMC), the South Korean subsidiary of (M&M), has missed a repayment of Rs 480 crore (60 billion Korean Won) to Chase Bank, South Korea, which was due and payable on December 14, M&M said in a stock exchange notification on Tuesday. It also added that it would act as a creditor for SYMC.

The South Korea-listed firm that has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, has outstanding loans aggregating 100 billion KRW (approximately Rs 680 crore). Besides JP Morgan, it includes (approximately Rs 68 crore) 10 billion KRW from BNP Paribas and (Rs 204 crore) 30 billion from the Bank of America.

M&M, which owns a 75 per cent stake in SYMC, rescued the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) maker from near-insolvency in 2010 but has struggled to revive its fortunes.

“Whilst the company has made a commitment to cover the above-mentioned loans given by the Banks, its final liability will be limited to the extent not recovered from SYMC,” it said in the statement.

It further added that on payment of the dues by the company to the banks, the company will be subrogated to all the rights of the banks against SYMC and it will “step into the shoes of the banks as creditor, and will be entitled to all rights which the banks had against SYMC, with respect to these loan”.

It means M&M, which is an equity holder in the company, will acquire the rights of the bankers. Analysts said in the event of M&M not finding a partner and SYMC proceeding for bankruptcy, it will be tough for M&M to recover the money it lends to SYMC.

Mahindra has been looking for a partner for the beleaguered subsidiary. The Mumbai-headquartered firm has crafted a strategy to exit from the loss making subsidiaries and underperforming businesses as it aims to bolster the return on equity for its shareholders.

SYMC, which was anyways struggling amid competition from rival Korean firms, plunged deeper into the red after the Covid-19 outbreak. Hit by the impairment at SYMC, Mahindra reported its first quarterly loss in March quarter of FY20, in almost two decades.

In February this year, Mahindra said it will pump in $380 million-$450 million as part of a three-year plan to revive SYMC and turn it around by 2022. Among other things, the plan included shaving off the material costs in an aggressive way and save at least 80-90 billion Korean won per year.

But the proposal to pump in fresh equity into the loss making subsidiary was rejected by the Mahindra Board in April. It however, said that the company will make every effort to continue to support to all other non-fund initiatives that are currently in place to help SYMC reduce capital expenditure, save costs and secure funds.

In June, M&M said it plans to give up control of SYMC as it looks to exit loss-making ventures amid the (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mahindra’s shares closed at Rs 718.25 on Tuesday, up 1.01 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The benchmark Sensex closed 46,263.17, up 0.02 per cent.