Earn Rs 100,000 per month: StockGro hiring for Chief Meme Officer

StockGro, a Bengaluru-based stock simulation app, is hiring a chief meme officer at a monthly salary of Rs 100,000.
The work can be done from anywhere and would involve creating "snackable memes" that talk about GenZ and millennials.
“The slightly unconventional role of the Chief Meme Officer is exactly what we need to connect with our audience. It is imperative to have a strong meme game to build a buzz among the up-and-coming users and entice them to explore StockGro,” said Ajay Lakhotia, founder and chief executive officer of StockGro.
“Our Chief Meme Officer will epitomize creativity in the most unconventional yet relatable way, and we are excited to see the magic of meme marketing,” he added.
The officer will be responsible for curating, strategising, and distributing memes to achieve presence for the company. Understanding financial markets, connecting the finance world with trending activities, and "being a wordsmith with a dash of humour" are among requirements for the role.
StockGro said it is betting on memes because of their popularity and acceptability with its target audience.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:20 IST
