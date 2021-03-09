Manappuram Fin board to meet on Mar 19 to consider issuing debt securities

Ltd. on Tuesday said that its Board of Directors will meet on March 19 to consider business plan and borrowing programme, including raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible

"The Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on Friday, March 19, 2021 to consider business plan and borrowing program including raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible either through a public issue or on private placement basis for FY 2021-22," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the trading window for insiders of the company shall remain closed from the opening of business hours in stock exchanges on March 16, 2021 to closing of business hours on March 23, 2021, the filing said.

At 10.56 a.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 163.75, lower by 0.12 per cent from its previous close.

