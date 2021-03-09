JMC Projects bags Rs 1,000 cr orders from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corp

-
ALSO READ
JMC Projects surges 13% on winning project worth Rs 1,000 crore in Maldives
Generic Engineering Construction bags construction orders worth Rs 81 cr
India signs $50 mn agreement to boost Maldives' maritime capability
IL&FS invites expression of interest for 42% stake in engineering arm
Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contract in Chhattisgarh
-
Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) on Tuesday said it has bagged construction order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.
In a filing to the BSE, JMC Projects (India) Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Ltd, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives.
The company said the total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 137 million (Rs 1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from a multilateral funding agency.
JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said the company's international business has expanded its presence further with this project in Maldives.
Shares of JMC Projects (India) were trading 10.52 per cent higher at Rs 86.70 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU